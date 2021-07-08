We've watched some unforgettable moments take place on the Verzuz stage from some of our favorite Hip Hop and R&B artists, but not everyone is thrilled about the possibility of showing face. Fans never thought the day would come when Jeezy and Gucci Mane would collaborate and who would have thought that one day the Isley Brothers would share the stage with Earth, Wind, and Fire all these years later. As fans continue to prepare themselves for more epic moments to come, some are calling for Rap icons like Ice Cube to make an appearance, however, that isn't something he is interested in.

Cube virtually visited The Breakfast Club and was asked if he would entertain doing Verzuz. "Not really. It's a great idea, great concept, but it's nothing that's like, on my bucket list or wish list or nothing like that," said the Rap mogul.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

"It started off on an adversary tip and then it showed a lot of love in Verzuz so I like how it's evolved because guys shouldn't be really going up there putting catalog against catalog. That right there to me ain't what it's about." Cube added that the focus should be about "showing love" for artists and he gave his take on how he would have done things.

"My version of Verzuz would have been, I pull somebody out there like Chuck D or Public Enemy or something, and I play all the songs I love from him and he play all the songs he love from me," Cube suggested. "It's a lovefest. But, it's not something that I'm thinking about doing. If it comes about, who knows. I ain't sayin' yeah, I ain't sayin' no."

Charlamagne Tha God said that he believes if a Verzuz with Ice Cube were to happen, it should be between the West Coast icon and LL Cool J or Public Enemy. Check out the clip below and let us know if you think Ice Cube should make an appearance on Verzuz.