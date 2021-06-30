What began as a meeting of creatives hoping to pass the time during quarantine has turned into a lucrative business for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. Verzuz is shifting how veteran artists share their music, especially those who struggle to find footing in today's everchanging culture. The series has become a celebration of innovators from Scott Storch to the Isley Brothers to the upcoming matchup with Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat this week, Verzuz is the place where artists want to showcase their talents, but Stephanie Mills claims they aren't interested in her and Chaka Khan.

Mills is one of the most celebrated R&B singers in history who has acted on the Broadway stage, had several No. 1 hits, and has been making music since the 1960s. There were rumors that she and her equally-accomplished friend and fellow artist Chaka Khan would make an appearance on Verzuz, but Mills shut down the gossip.



"We will not be doing Verzuz," Mills said while on Cocktails With Queens. "We were in talks to do Verzuz and they decided to go another way. They were not interested in Chaka and I doing Verzuz."

The hosts seemed surprised to hear that these two icons were allegedly snubbed by Verzuz officials and Vivica Fox insisted it would have been a "diva concert" unlike any other. The women suggested that maybe the powers that be wanted Mills to be paired with someone else, but the singer stated that Chaka Khan would be the only person she would share the stage with.



Syleena Johnson chimed in, adding that both Mills and Chaka have catalogs filled with hits, and some people who have made appearances "don't hold a candle" to them. "Today, people don't really respect the R&B people from back in the day," said Mills. "They really have no respect for that."

After Fox Soul shared the clip of the interview, Swizz slid in their comments to refute Mills's claims. "That’s not the truth with all due respect and Love[praying hands emoji] Why would we ever not be interested in 2 amazing Queens [praying hands emoji][shrug emoji] I have no idea who told them this info." Maybe it will happen, after all.

Check out the clip from Cocktails with Queens below.

