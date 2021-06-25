Fans of Verzuz haven't been quiet about their desire to see Mary J. Blige take to the stage. Over the past year or so, fans have been begging to see the Queen of Hp-Hop Soul share just a handful of her favorite hits, however, who her opponent may be has been called into question. Recently, there were rumors that Toni Braxton and Mary J. Blige would unite for a Verzuz on July 4, however, Verzuz quickly swooped in to lay the gossip to rest.

"We love both ladies, but this is not a confirmed #VERZUZ event," Verzuz shared earlier this week. "Please stay tuned for upcoming announcements on our future shows."



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

During her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Blige was asked if she would consider making an appearance on the popular series. "I don't know what a Verzuz would do for me," she said with a laugh. The hosts told her it isn't about her, but for fans to celebrate her career and catalog. The singer laughed along with them but didn't seem interested.

"I'm not sure what a Verzuz could do for Mary J. Blige right now, but um, right now, it's not something that's on the top of my list." Fans are disappointed, but they seemed to understand her position. Check out the clip below.