This weekend, the back and forth trolling between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow will come to a head on Verzuz. The longtime friends have been playfully bantering for weeks as they've taken personal punches on social media, causing some fans to believe that they really were beefing. After Bow cleared the air, the rappers returned to blasting one another's career and increasing the hype surrounding their Verzuz matchup this Saturday.

Meanwhile, rumors have been floating about stating that the next big pairing will come from R&B legends Mary J. Blige and Toni Braxton, and one fan took their questions to the powers that be.

"So… is there any truth behind this @tonibraxton & @maryjblige @verzuzonline happening on July 4th? I need answers! #ToniBraxton #MaryJBlige #VERZUZ," the Twitter user wrote. Verzuz chimed in to lay the rumors to rest once and for all.

"We love both ladies, but this is not a confirmed #VERZUZ event," they replied. "Please stay tuned for upcoming announcements on our future shows." When Verzuz announced their latest set of performers, they did have a mysterious, blurred-out portion for July 1. It looks as if fans are attempting to figure out who it may be, so leave your guesses after checking out the posts below.