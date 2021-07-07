The big debate regarding whether or not Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj should meet for a Verzuz appearance has landed on Lil Cease's lap. The longtime friend and collaborator of Kim has weighed in with his thoughts regarding the two New York rappers' coming together for the popular music series, and according to Cease, it's a match that will be one of the greatest celebrations in Hip Hop.

Kim recently shared that she wanted to appear on Verzuz with Nicki, and in an interview, Cease was asked who he would root for if the hitmakers linked up for the series. After making a face, Cease answered, "I got Kim, man! What do you mean?"



Moses Robinson / Stringer / Getty Images

"I think that's something great for the culture, I think when everybody saw Kim say it, I think a lot of people took it the wrong way," he said. "It was like, no, I think that will be great for the culture. If you felt like they had issues, this should be the time to get them both in one room. And Verzuz is not a battle, Verzuz us about a celebration. So, at the end of the day, Kim was just extended that invite to say, 'Hey, I would rather go with her 'cause I think that makes sense."

There have been critics who have rejected the idea of Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj sharing the stage because they come from different eras of Hip Hop, but Cease doesn't believe that should matter. "I just thought it was about two stars. Two queens. One passing the baton and one showing love to the queen."

Cease added that he thinks it's a "great idea" but made sure to clarify that he's "team QB for life!" There has been a history of fans believing Kim has acted shady to Minaj in the past, so not everyone has welcomed this matchup with open arms. Do you think Kim and Nicki should join for a Verzuz? Check out Lil Cease voicing his opinions below.