The legendary stroll in Los Angeles will be receiving several new stars. We recently received XXL's 2021 Freshman class, and now the Hollywood Walk of Fame has revealed their class for 2022. On Thursday (June 17), a complete list of the next set of honorees was shared and there are several artists that are getting the recognition that their fans believe is long past due.

Slain Los Angeles native Nipsey Hussle is one of the most talked-about inclusions, as the announcement for his star comes just over two years since he was murdered in front of his Marathon Clothing store.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Other mentions include DJ Khaled, Ashanti, George E. Clinton, the Black Eyed Peas, Micahel B. Jordan, Regina King, Jason Momoa, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kenan Thompson. Los Angeles news station ABC7 shared that these notables will also be observed:

"Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa and Tessa Thompson... Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte and Martha Reeves... Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wenn... Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale... Michael Strahan."

Check out the Hollywood Walk of Fame's Instagram announcement below.

