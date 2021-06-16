It's officially time for the annual summer Hip-Hop tradition of seeing which new rising acts are given the stamp of approval by XXL. Yes, right on time for the summer, the 2021 XXL Freshman Class has finally been revealed. Some of the artists featured on this year's freshman cover already have a Billboard chart-topping single under their belt, while others are just now breaking out onto the mainstream stage. Regardless, a case can be made for any of the eleven Hip-Hop artists who have made the cut and been crown the lastest XXL Freshmen.

For context, last year's Freshman cover featured artists who would go on to become rap superstars, such as Polo G, Mulatto, Rod Wave, Jack Harlow, and several others. With such a stacked 2020 XXL Freshman Class, this year's class of newcomers definitely has big shoes to fill, so without further ado, here are the 2021 XXL Freshmen.

Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Murray, Iann Dior, Lakeyah, DDG, 42 Dugg, Blxst, Rubi Rose, Toosii, and Flo Milli have been named XXL's 2021 Freshman Class, which the beloved Hip-Hop magazine describes as "out of this world."

The reveal comes months after a rumored Freshman list leaked that featured many of the artists who made the cut for the official cover as well as other rumored freshmen, such as The Kid Laroi, Sheff G, EST Gee, and $NOT. When that list leaked in March, rising artists Asian Doll and Drakeo the Ruler publicity criticized XXL's list, and unfortunately, both artists didn't make the final 2021 Freshman cover either.

Now that the Hip-Hop community finally knows who this year's XXL Freshmen are, get ready for the freestyles, cyphers, and interviews that will be popping up over the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, check out XXL's reveal video for this year's Freshman class.

What are your thoughts on this year's XXL Freshman Class? Is it stronger or weaker than years past? Is there anyone who you think landed the cover that didn't deserve it? And most importantly, who do you think is missing?

