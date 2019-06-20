The 2019 XXL Freshman Class was announced today and the fun is really just getting started. Each year, we look forward to the artist's freestyles, their joint cypher efforts, and, of course, the salty reactions from those who didn't make the cut. After mulling through a list of dozens of newcomers in the rap game, XXL settled on Blueface, Roddy Ricch, Tierra Whack, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna and more to represent them this year. So far, people are generally satisfied with the group being presented. YNW Melly was a name that was thrown around for this year but due to his current situation, it makes total sense why XXL would skip out on him. Juice WRLD was another artist that was expected to make it but he's likely too big at this point. Blueface decided that, while announcing the list on his page, he would also take shots at anyone that was hoping to make the cover this year, telling them that they just weren't ready.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Class of 2019 if they not on here they didn’t make da cut," wrote Blueface on Instagram, choosing not to mention anybody by name. "Don’t be upset your favorite artist didn’t live up to your expectations maybe next year." Ouf. The Cash Money West signee just had to get that off his chest, huh? Instead of starting beef with anyone in particular, he left his message brief, keeping his true intentions hidden and still celebrating the major achievement on his end.

Who do you think deserved a spot on the list?