2021 XXL Freshman
- Original ContentLakeyah Talks Tee Grizzley Love, Being Slept-On In Milwaukee & Signing To QCThe Milwaukee native went from slam poetry to chasing her Quality Control Music dreams to, now, being one of the label's newest and brightest signees. By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Speaks On "XXL" Freestyle: "Nobody Seeing Me In The F*ckin' Studio"She praised her "XXL" peers while saying she would outshine anyone in the booth.By Erika Marie
- MusicToosii Thinks Flo Milli Gets Ignored Because She's "A Dark Skin Girl" With A Natural BodyThe two rappers are both included in this year's XXL Freshman class.By Erika Marie
- GramCoi Leray Spits Bossy Bars In Latest Freestyle: "Just Venting"She's received some harsh criticism in recent days over her "XXL" freestyle and cypher, and she's back to prove her haters wrong.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Believes She Has Best "XXL" Freestyle & CypherShe says that she and Lakeyah had the best freestyles, regardless of the criticism Leray has received from Hip Hop fans.By Erika Marie
- MusicDDG Has A Chip On His Shoulder In His XXL Freshman FreestyleDDG's XXL Freshman freestyle has finally arrived.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicPooh Shiesty Goes To Work In His XXL Freshman FreestylePooh Shiesty delivers a short and sensational verse for his XXL Freshman Freestyle.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMorray Dishes Out Melodies & Bars During His "2021 XXL Freshman Freestyle"Morray shows fans why he deserves his spot in this year's XXL Freshman Class with an impressive acapella freestyle.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRubi Rose Checks Fan Who Says She's "Just A H**"Rubi Rose offers a hilarious response to Hip-Hop fans who think that she's undeserving of her placement in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicFredo Bang Calls Out "XXL" For Not Putting King Von On The Freshman CoverFredo Bang thinks that King Von should have been named a 2021 XXL FreshmanBy Joshua Robinson
- MusicDDG Boasts About Being A GOAT, Announces YouTube RetirementThe 2021 XXL Freshman reminded people that he accomplished quite a bit in just one week.By Erika Marie
- MusicFans, Artists, & Media Personalities React To The 2021 XXL Freshman ClassIt doesn't look like fans are feeling this latest class of XXL Freshmen.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicYung Bleu Takes High Road After Being Snubbed By XXL Freshman ListYung Bleu congratulated everyone who made the list after being snubbed.By Alex Zidel
- Music2021 XXL Freshman Class Revealed: Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Rubi Rose, & MoreThe 2021 XXL Freshman cover is finally here, and this year's class features breakout stars such as Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Morray, Iann Dior, Layekah, DDG, 42 Dugg, Rubi Rose, Blxst, Toosii, and Flo Milli.By Joshua Robinson