Even more artists than usual are being celebrated in the 2020 XXL Freshman Class.

Generally only highlighting ten or eleven rap artists that are coming up and making some big noise as the stars of the future, XXL decided that this year would be different, bringing twelve artists to the core of the Freshman Class.

As we've been theorizing over who would be chosen to represent this year's class, the publication has officially announced which artists are gracing the cover.

Dropping the new "Believe The Future" edition of the magazine, the 2020 XXL Freshman Class was shown off with their new cover, including Polo G from Chicago, Fivio Foreign from Brooklyn, Lil Keed from Atlanta, NLE Choppa from Memphis, Rod Wave from Florida, Jack Harlow from Louisville, Chika from Alabama, Mulatto from Atlanta, Lil Tjay from The Bronx, Baby Keem from California, Calboy from Chicago, and 24kGoldn from California.

Already, people are calling out names that they believe should have been locks for this year. The majority of folks that are complaining are naming people like 42 Dugg that have broken out with a couple of hit songs, wondering where he is.

Do you think they skipped over anybody in blatant fashion or did they hit the nail on the head with this class?