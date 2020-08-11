2020 XXL Freshman Class
- NewsFivio Foreign's "13 Going On 30" Is An Emotional New BangerFivio Foreign delivers a brand new single off his upcoming debut album.By Rose Lilah
- MusicBaby Keem Speaks On Family & More In His XXL Freshman FreestyleBaby Keem, one of the most underrated rappers among this year's XXL Freshman Class, releases his freestyle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNLE Choppa Sets Off The XXL Freshman FreestylesNLE Choppa holds it down with some violent bars on his official XXL Freshman Class 2020 Freestyle. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJack Harlow, Mulatto, Polo G, & Other XXL Freshmen Read Mean CommentsThe 2020 XXL Freshman Class reads rude comments about themselves, including Jack Harlow, Chika, Mulatto, Lil Keed, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, Lil Tjay, Calboy, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Music2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow CriticizedPeople are going off about the new XXL Freshman List, arguing that Don Toliver definitely earned himself a spot.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXL Freshman Class 2020 Revealed: Lil Keed, Polo G, Jack Harlow, & MoreThe 2020 XXL Freshman Class has been unveiled, featuring Polo G, Jack Harlow, Lil Keed, NLE Choppa, Rod Wave, Calboy, Mulatto, Chika, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, Baby Keem, and 24kGoldn.By Alex Zidel