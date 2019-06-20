Today marks the arrival of the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, a list that has fueled much speculation prior to its arrival. Billed as an assessment of the current climate's rising voices, XXL's annual has become a viable benchmark for many young rappers, a co-sign worth volumes. Now, the 2019 class has officially been revealed, featuring several of the game's emerging stars. Behold, the chosen:

Blueface, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Dababy, Lil Mosey, Roddy Rich, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion.

With the class in session, the next month will bring forth the interviews and cyphers, which are set to be spun by DJ Scheme. Given some of the names included, it's possible this year is more "lyrical" than last, and the inclusion of Blueface and DaBaby will likely bring a refreshing dose of comedy into the mix. It's nice to see Tierra Whack in the mix, and if "Unemployed" is any indication, perhaps we'll be looking at a cypher frontrunner; any predictions on who will have the best verse?

No matter where you stand on the selection process, it's always fun to see the XXL Freshman Class come around. Congratulations to all of the inductees. How do you think the 2019 Class stacks up in the grand scheme of things? Sound off below.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images, Image via HNHH