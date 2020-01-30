Eminem and 50 Cent once formed a one-two punch that dominated hip-hop in the early days of this century. The two would go on to become some of the most legendary figures to ever grace a stage. News broke earlier today that, due to his extraordinary accomplishments in music, television and film, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson would be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. A lifelong dream for many, Jackson's star will be placed near the corner of Hollywood and Vine, a high-traffic area. The ceremony awarding 50 Cent for his latest achievement is underway and organizers appropriately invited Dr. Dre and Eminem to speak about their bonds with the rapper.

Acting as business partners, Eminem noted that his relationship with 50 Cent goes much further than that. "I just wanna say man, I'm here today because this is not only a business partner to me, it's one of the best friends I've ever known in the world," said Em about Fif. "I would say that it's much more fun to be his friend than it is to be his enemy because this guy is fucking relentless. And he won't stop. And the same way that he's relentless in his battles, he's also relentless in his business. He's an artist, an entrepreneur, an actor, a director, a producer... he can juggle, he's great at Scrabble. He pretty much does it all. And he's also helped me through a lot of hard times in my own life and he's always been there when I needed him. So 50, congrats on your star, man."

There could not be a candidate more deserving than 50 Cent. Congratulations to the legendary Queens rapper!