One of the most touristy things you can possibly do in Los Angeles is taking a stroll along the Walk of Fame, located on Hollywood Boulevard. While the area is avoidable at best for Angelenos, it's a must for anybody visiting the city on a short-term trip. Pop culture junkies will notice all of their favorite actors, musicians, radio hosts, and entertainment staples immortalized as stars on the sidewalk and now, a popular rap icon and television executive has found his rightful place on the block.

Located in front of the W Hotel near the corner of Hollywood and Vine, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson officially has his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. He reacted to the news, hitting social media and saying, "They never seen nothing like me before." Some of his closest friends, including T.I, Wiz Khalifa, Uncle Murda, Michael Blackson, and more commented on the post, congratulating the legend on his latest accomplishment. Snoop Dogg hilariously chimed in by reposting the same image of the star, revealing how he will christen it.

"Welcome to the walk of fame cuz @50cent," typed the Doggfather, recalling his own recent induction. "I’m C walking on it soon as I get bacc to the crib."

Congratulations, Fif. You deserve it!

