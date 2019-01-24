Tessa Thompson
- Pop CultureTessa Thompson Refused To Say "Jawn" In "Creed III"Tessa also speaks about helping Michael B. Jordan take a breather on set when he was stressed about directing and starring in the film.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan & Tessa Thompson Went To Couple's Therapy While Filming "Creed III"Tessa says they stayed in character as Adonis and Bianca, but the sessions helped them work out real life issues with relationships.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRita Ora Labels Throuple Rumors With Taika Waititi & Tessa Thompson "Ridiculous"Rita Ora has denied being in a throuple with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHollywood Walk Of Fame 2022 Class: Nipsey Hussle, Ashanti, DJ Khaled & MoreDozens of entertainers will add their names to the famous Los Angeles landmark.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsRita Ora & Taika Waititi's Romance Joined By Tessa Thompson In Candid PDA PicsThe trio were photographed together in a rather intimate cuddle, sparking rumors that the relationship has turned polyamorous. By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan To Direct "Creed 3," Tessa Thompson SaysMichael B. Jordan will direct "Creed 3" according to Tessa Thompson.By Cole Blake
- MoviesChristian Bale Cast In “Thor: Love And Thunder” As Gorr The God ButcherEx-Batman star Christian Bale is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as supervillain Gorr The God Butcher.By Deja Goode
- MoviesChadwick Boseman Axed Potential Movie With Tessa Thompson Over Slave RolesThe actor reportedly said he didn't want to perpetuate those stereotypes.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of "Thor: Love & Thunder"The next phase will be crazy.By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJanelle Monáe May Have Revealed That She Identifies As Non-BinaryThe singer has previously shared that she's pansexual.By Erika Marie
- MoviesScarlett Johansson & Other MCU Stars Are Ready For An All-Female FilmIt's about time. By Chantilly Post
- TV"Westworld" Season 3 Trailer Highlights A Robot Rebellion: WatchDolores has plans. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Men In Black: International" Rules Overseas Market With $74 Million Dollar Box Office"Men In Black: International" is crushing the international scene. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Men In Black: International" Leads Box Office With $28.5 Million In Weekend SalesThe numbers are in for "Men In Black: International"By Aida C.
- Reviews"Men In Black: International" Relies On Chemistry Over Quality StorytellingBy reuniting Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, "Men In Black: International" lets the stars do most of the heavy lifting that the writers should've attended to... By Robert Blair
- EntertainmentJanelle Monae & Lupita Nyong'o Rumoured To Be Dating After Met GalaCould Janelle Monae and Lupita Nyong'o be more than just friends?By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Men In Black: International:" Agent H & M Pull Their Weight In New Trailer"Men in Black 3" pulls into town with a brand new theatrical trailer.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTessa Thompson Seemingly Confirms Her Appearance In "Avengers: Endgame"Valkyrie returns!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentChadwick Boseman Posts Up In Flowy Balenciaga Shirt For Vanity Fair CoverThe special issue celebrate diversity in Hollywood.By Brynjar Chapman