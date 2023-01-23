Rita Ora has denied the rumors about being in a throuple with her husband Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson. Speaking with GQ Hype for a recent interview, Ora addressed the long-standing rumors about the three being in a relationship together.

“I just chose to not acknowledge that because it’s ridiculous,” she told the outlet.

The rumors began in May 2021 when paparazzi spotted all three getting close to one another in Australia.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Warner Bros. premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Ora continued: “I think when some things are so absurd, and it’s hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it. I’ve taken that approach for a lot of things, because you don’t want to put energy towards something that’s nonexistent. It’s like trying to explain something that didn’t happen means you’re feeding into nothing.”

From there, she chalked the incident the photos stem from as being a night out with friends.

“Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend? And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are?'” she added. “Literally – that [photo] was just a bunch of friends having a good time. They [Taika and Tessa] had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose. I love that. Each to their own.”

Ora did cite one positive from the rumors: The normalization of LGBTQ+ relationships.

“The good news though, is that when I was on Twitter talking to my fans, all of my incredible LGBTQIA+ fanbases were like, actually – whether this is true or not – I’m so inspired that this is being normalized publicly,” Ora noted. “That made me really happy. You don’t know who it’s touching.”

In the two years since the photos were taken, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have gotten married.

