Rita Ora Proposed To Taika Waititi

In a recent interview with Vogue, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora shared some new details of their low-key wedding, as well as their nontraditional engagement. According to the filmmaker, his songstress wife turned the tables on her now-husband, proposing to him instead of the other way around. As one does when Rita Ora proposes to them, he claims that he agreed right away.

“She proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly,” the New Zealander explained. He also shared that Ora popped the question only a couple of weeks before they officially tied the knot. It all went down in the summer of 2022, during their vacation together in Palm Springs. They then went on to hold a very small ceremony at their LA home in August of that year. “There were about eight people there — just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom,” Waititi recalled.

Read More: Rita Ora Labels Throuple Rumors With Taika Waititi & Tessa Thompson “Ridiculous”

Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Discuss Their Wedding

(Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The pair also shared some never-before-seen photos from their wedding day with the outlet. “I wore my mum’s pearls that she got married in,” Ora explained. “My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun.” She went on to reveal that her and her husband have had a blast with fans’ speculation. “It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves,” she says. “And, I love that we now get to share what really happened—and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less.” The couple seemed to appreciate the perks of their understated ceremony, as weddings are known to be pretty stressful.

“Yeah, it was beautiful,” Taika says. “Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super-simple. My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts.”

Read More: Rita Ora Songs: Her Best Hits

[Via]