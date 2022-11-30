It’s been six years, and the public is still curious about a controversial Beyoncé lyric. In 2016, the megastar shared her No. 1 album, Lemonade, and on the album was her hit single, “Sorry.” The track was about a woman who was fed up with her relationship, and in it, Bey mentions “Becky with the good hair” as a reference to someone her man cheated with.

Additionally, there has been speculation regarding who the line was about. Several famous women have been mentioned, including Rita Ora, who flat-out denies she is the person being referred to.

(Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Superbloom )

During her chat on Louis Theroux Interviews…, Ora was questioned about being pictured wearing a “J” necklace not long after “Sorry” was released. She was also wearing a top with lemons printed, and the public believed the singer was taking a subliminal shot at Beyoncé’s bar.

“Oh my god, it literally was a coincidence,” Ora replied. “I didn’t even think about it, I swear. And it wasn’t a J, it was an R. They flipped it round and then it looked like a J.”

Theroux then asked Ora if she purposefully wore the garb to drum up rumors.

Hugged up on Jay? The "J" necklace? The lemons? 👀 I wouldn't be surprise if Rita Ora was "Becky with the good hair" pic.twitter.com/SKNwBL0h5x — Bree (@EeazyBreezy) April 26, 2016

“No, it had nothing… No, that was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with,” she answered.

“This is what I mean, man. A pinch of salt,” Ora continued. “You’ve got to take things with a pinch of salt. And that’s what’s insane. I had to just sit through that until a good friend of mine, Katy Perry, gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘not Becky’.”

The gossip surrounding the phantom “Becky” ran wild when “Sorry” first emerged. Gwyneth Paltrow is good friends with the Knowles-Carters, and it was suggested she had an affair with Jay-Z. Others believed it was Rachel Roy, Dame Dash’s ex-wife, while some say Beyoncé didn’t have any particular person in mind.

Revisit the music video for “Sorry” below.