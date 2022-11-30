Rita Ora Denies Being Beyoncé’s “Becky With The Good Hair”
She posed with a lemon bra while wearing a necklace that looked like a “J” years ago and is laying rumors to rest.
It’s been six years, and the public is still curious about a controversial Beyoncé lyric. In 2016, the megastar shared her No. 1 album, Lemonade, and on the album was her hit single, “Sorry.” The track was about a woman who was fed up with her relationship, and in it, Bey mentions “Becky with the good hair” as a reference to someone her man cheated with.
Additionally, there has been speculation regarding who the line was about. Several famous women have been mentioned, including Rita Ora, who flat-out denies she is the person being referred to.
During her chat on Louis Theroux Interviews…, Ora was questioned about being pictured wearing a “J” necklace not long after “Sorry” was released. She was also wearing a top with lemons printed, and the public believed the singer was taking a subliminal shot at Beyoncé’s bar.
“Oh my god, it literally was a coincidence,” Ora replied. “I didn’t even think about it, I swear. And it wasn’t a J, it was an R. They flipped it round and then it looked like a J.”
Theroux then asked Ora if she purposefully wore the garb to drum up rumors.
“No, it had nothing… No, that was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with,” she answered.
“This is what I mean, man. A pinch of salt,” Ora continued. “You’ve got to take things with a pinch of salt. And that’s what’s insane. I had to just sit through that until a good friend of mine, Katy Perry, gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘not Becky’.”
The gossip surrounding the phantom “Becky” ran wild when “Sorry” first emerged. Gwyneth Paltrow is good friends with the Knowles-Carters, and it was suggested she had an affair with Jay-Z. Others believed it was Rachel Roy, Dame Dash’s ex-wife, while some say Beyoncé didn’t have any particular person in mind.
Revisit the music video for “Sorry” below.