Earlier today, numerous media outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the Presidential Election against incumbent Donald J Trump. Coming into this election, it was quite clear that things were going to be close as the nation was divided over how they felt about the President. Following a disastrous COVID-19 response, it was clear that things were falling apart for Trump and today was the final chapter as Biden won Pennsylvania and claimed the 270 Electoral votes necessary to win.

So far, Trump has refused to concede the election and is signaling that he will continue to fight the results in court, even though there have been virtually no real cases of electoral fraud or foul play. Needless to say, the next few weeks will be messy as the President seeks to take the election back from Biden.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite what is about to come, many in the hip-hop community were elated to find out that Biden has been named the President-Elect. The results from the election had been pouring since Tuesday night and some were growing concerned about when this would all end. As soon as Biden was declared the winner, some of the biggest names in hip-hop took to Twitter and Instagram, including Snoop Dogg, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, 6Lack, Kid Cudi, Lil Yachty, Chance The Rapper, and a whole host of others.

Check out some of the reactions below, and stay tuned for more election coverage in the not so distant future.