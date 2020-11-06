It is with heavy hearts that we report the death of King Von, who died earlier today from gunshot wounds that ultimately proved fatal. He was twenty-six years old. Initial reports suggest that the rapper was involved in an altercation with Quando Rondo's crew, though details are uncertain at the moment.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Producer and longtime Von collaborator DJ On Da Beat confirmed Von's death on Instagram, mourning the loss of his friend with a heartbreaking message of mourning. He was not alone. Many of Von's fellow artists quickly took to Twitter to share their condolences and offer their prayers.

"Wow. This year was so tough," writes Chance The Rapper. "Rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it." "Maaaan Rest In Peace King Von man damn," offers Jacquees. "Daaaaamnnnnn come on y’all." "RIP KING VON Talked to him LAST WEEK I really cannot believe this," adds Kenny Beats, a testament to the moves the rising rapper was in the process of making.

"Damn dog WTF ..... R.I.P KING VON ... shit just fucked my day up," tweets Tory Lanez. "Make sure you show people genuine love while they’re here cause you never know when shit will change !" suggests Rob $tone, reflecting on his first meeting with King Von. Many more made sure to pay homage to the fallen rapper, who had only recently dropped off his new album Welcome To O Block, a project that seemed destined to catapult him to that next level of stardom.

Check out some of hip-hop's many responses to King Von's death, and should you feel inclined to learn more about the late rapper, familiarize yourself right here. Rest in peace, King Von.