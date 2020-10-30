King Von Delivers "Welcome To O Block" Ft. Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, Polo G

Lil Durk affiliate King Von released his sophomore studio album, LeVon James, in Spring 2020, but it seems that he wasn't quite finished with sharing more of his art with the world in 2020. While many other artists have struggled to put out music during this pandemic-filled year, King Von has been cranking out collaborations and projects with ease. The 26-year-old Chicago native has been an artist to watch throughout 2019 and 2020, and he's solidified his rise in the rap game with his most Friday (October 30) release, Welcome to O Block.

King Von recently spoke about the differences between Welcome to O Block and LeVon James. "It’s practice. If you’re doing something and keep doing it, you’re gonna get better results," said Von. "Everything better. It is the one for real, I’ve been working hard. The songs that are already released been doing great. 'All These N**gas' got 24 million [YouTube views] in two months, that sh*t crazy." Expect to hear much more from King Von in the near future, but in the meantime, stream Welcome To O Block featuring Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Prince Dre, Moneybagg Yo, Dreezy, and of course, Lil Durk.

Tracklist

1. Armed and Dangerous

2. GTA

3. Demon

4. Mine Too

5. The Code ft. Polo G

6. Why He Told

7. Back Agin ft. Lil Durk & Prince Dre

8. Gleesh Place

9. All These N*ggas ft. Lil Durk

10. Can't Relate

11. Mad To You ft. Dreezy

12. Ain't See It Coming t. Moneybogg Yo

13. I Am What I Am ft. Fivio Foreign

14. Ride

15. How It Go

16. Wayne's Story

