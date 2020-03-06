King Von Drops Off "LeVon James" Ft. Lil Durk, G Herbo, YNW Melly & More

Chicago rapper King Von feels as if he's at the top of his game, so it's only fitting that he titled his album in homage to one of the greatest players in the NBA. On Friday (March 6), the 25-year-old artist delivered LeVon James, a 16-track project that he hopes will garner attention. "Yall go tell

@XXL I need to be on that Freshman list," the rapper tweeted days ago alongside a photo of himself.

We'll just have to wait and see whether or not King Von has captured the attention of the publication, but he has linked with a few of his fellow artists on LeVon James to add some lyrical weight to the album. Features include looks by G Herbo, Lil Durk, YNW Melly, NLE Choppa, Yungeen Ace, Tee Grizzley, Booka600. Let us know what you think of LeVon James.

Tracklist

1. Something Else

2. Took Her To The O

3. On Yo Ass ft. G Herbo

4. 2 A.M.

5. Down Me ft. Lil Durk

6. Rolling ft. YNW Melly

7. Same As Us

8. Message ft. NLE Choppa

9. Broke Opps

10. Trust Issues ft. Yungeen Ace

11. Don’t Want To Be Me

12. Block

13. Str8 ft. Tee Grizzley

14. 3 A.M.

15. Baguettes ft. Lil Durk & Booka600

16. See Me Make It