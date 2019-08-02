Lil Durk Releases Anticipated Project "Love Songs 4 The Streets II"

Days after delivering his Nicki Minaj-assisted single "Extravagant," Lil Durk has released his long-awaited project, Love Songs 4 The Streets II. The Chicago rapper has found himself on the wrong side of the law as of late as he was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place back in February. Durk was released on bond a month ago, but he reportedly faces five felony charges including criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a charge for associating with a criminal street gang.

While Durk fights the charges—and the rumors surrounding them—the 26-year-old rapper has kept himself focused on making the most of every day. He's working on new music, is hoping a judge grants him permission to travel for shows, and although there were rumors of LS4TS2 leaking weeks ago, it didn't deter Durk from officially dropping his record. As the title suggests, Durk uses LS4TS2 as an outlet to share his love and hatred for the streets that raised him. Check it out along with features from 21 Savage, King Von, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Key Glock, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Tracklist

1. RN4L

2. Like That ft. King Von

3. Green Light

4. Die Slow ft. 21 Savage

5. Locked Up

6. Rebellious

7. U Said ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

8. Prada U

9. Extravagant ft. Nicki Minaj

10. Bora Bora

11. Weirdo Hoes

12. TherlBread

13. Bougie ft. Meek Mill

14. Wooh ft. Key Glock

15. David Ruffin

16. Love Songs 4 The Streets