Since the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial began last month, some of the details behind his alleged harassment and assault have been unsettling and befuddling. Some of the testimony brought up against the former movie producer has involved the unsolicited gifting of chocolate penises, graphic sexual assault details, and claims of absentee testicles. Now, Jessica Mann, the same woman who described Weinstein's genitals as deformed, has testified that the former mogul urinated on her without consent.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

According to Page Six, the former aspiring actress recounted to Manhattan Supreme Court jurors that Weinstein had urinated on her while the two were in the shower together. During her testimony, Mann stated:

"We were in the shower. He wanted to shower first which was beneficial to me … and he asked me to come into the shower and then he said to me, 'Have you ever had a golden shower,' and I said 'no' and then I felt him peeing on me."

Weinstein's defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno attempted to invalidate Jessica Mann's claims stating that she kept seeing the former Hollywood heavyweight for her own personal benefit and asked if Mann chose to leave following the event she was peed on, to which Mann replied, "No."

Rotunno continued to allude that Mann was a consenting party to Weinstein's 'golden shower' as Mann replied again, this time holding back tears:

"I was in shock by it. It was gross … I turned into the corner of the shower and just looked away."

Weinstein's defense attorney continued to badger Mann during their cross-examination claiming that the 34-year-old had changed her phone number approximately five times between 2013 and 2017, but consensually sent her new number to Weinstein each time in hopes of benefitting from what Weinstein had to offer.

The former actress revealed that Weinstein could have possibly been manipulating throughout their relationship stating:

"I guess it was an aspect of how I felt I needed to protect myself. I guess maybe you could say it was manipulating."

Last Friday, Mann testified that Weinstein allegedly raped her twice, once at the Doubletree Hotel in New York in March 2013, and an additional time in Los Angeles later that same year.

As of right now, Harvey Weinstein has only been charged of sexual assault against Mann in the alleged March incident. His other two accusers, Miriam 'Mimi' Haleyi and actress Annabella Sciorra have also testified that he forcibly assaulted them. If convicted, Harvey Weinstein faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Check out the footage of Harvey Weinstein entering the Manhattan Superior Court on Monday (Feb. 3) in the video provided below.