Sopranos actress, Annabella Sciorra, took the stand today (Jan. 23) as a victim in the criminal sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein. During Sciorra's testimony, the True Love actress claims that Weinstein sent her care package complete with movies, Valium, and chocolate candy in the shape of penises.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Sciorra claims that Weinstein sent her the peculiar care package in response to casting her in multiple Miramax movies he was producing in the early 1990s. The now 57-year-old actress revealed that she was stressed because Weinstein wanted her to film back-to-back productions. According to Sciorra's testimony obtained by PageSix, Sciorra called the gesture, "an effort to help me relax and not be so stressed."

The first care package containing popcorn, licorice, movies, and Valium arrived at her Central Park West apartment. Prosecutor, Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, then asked Sciorra if he had sent any additional 'packages' to her apartment to which she replied "Yes." Sciorra continued detailed the contents of the package saying:

"It was a box of chocolate penises … I thought it was disgusting and inappropriate."

Annabella Sciorra is one of three women claiming that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her and the first to take the stand against her alleged rapist. Sciorra claims that Weinstein raped her in her own apartment then proceeded to forcibly perform oral sex on the Brooklyn-bred actress in 1993 (or) 1994.

With Weinstein currently being charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape, and one count of criminal sex acts, he's staring at a maximum sentencing of life in prison. And with his accusers boldly coming forward and testifying against the former super-producer, it looks like Weinstein could never see a day of freedom again if convicted.

Check out the demoralizing footage of Anna Sciorra and Harvey Weinstein entering the Manhattan Supreme Court earlier today in the video provided below.