Harvey Weinstein has been under scrutiny over the past few years following numerous allegations of sexual assault. Weinstein has been a leading film producer for years and women have alleged that he's used his power to sexually, mentally, and physically abuse women. Today, Jessica Mann took the stand where she gave a tearful account of sexual assault at the hands of Weinstein. The charges against Weinstein in the current case stemmed from allegations made by Mann and Mimi Haleyi. "He would talk very dirty to me about fantasies and things, and compare me to the other things actresses that he said were doing kinky, dirty things with him," she said.



David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

As she began to describe the incident, she was asked about Weinstein's body and the first time she saw him naked, claiming that he doesn't have testicles and appears to have a vagina.

"He would say, ‘Do you like my big, fat, Jewish dick?'" she testified in court. "The first time I saw him fully naked, I thought he was deformed and intersex. He has an extreme scarring that I didn’t know, maybe [he] was a burn victim... He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina." According to Vulture, once she made those claims, his head dropped.

After leaving court, he was asked if Mann's description of his body was accurate, to which he said, "Yeah, perfect."