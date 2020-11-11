She's never been shy about sharing her thoughts and feelings, especially in her music, and Halsey is now switching her medium to give more insight into her life. The 26-year-old award-winning singer has released her collection of writings titled I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, and inside, she shares tales of violence, drug abuse, and her inability to leave toxic relationships behind her.

"Today is the day. Years in the making. My first collection of poetry 'I Would Leave Me If I Could' is out," Halsey shared in an Instagram post. "It’s things I ruminate on, fixate, miss, cry, regret, re-live and overcome. I love being a weird popstar. But I’ll always be a writer first and foremost. Thank you."

There are many revelations in Halsey's poetic collection, including her time with a drug-addicted partner. "He would stuff his nose with cocaine / for days on end / until the rims of his nostrils / were caked with white," she penned in a poem titled "Lighthouse." In another, the singer detailed being physically abused by her partner, writing that "he would put his bleeding hand around my neck" only to later "take his hand / off my neck gently / and wrap my arms around his head... / and whisper that it would be okay."

Halsey remains quiet about who each poem refers to, and considering she's has a few high-profile romances, her fans are taking their best guesses. In recent years, Halsey has reportedly been involved with G-Eazy, Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly, Lido, and American Horror Story actor Evan Peters.

"I know I should, / but I can't leave / you / all alone / somewhere," she writes in her poetry book. "I know you don't, / but I still care. / This Stockholm syndrome / might just be the death of me."



