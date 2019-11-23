Halsey has been on the paparazzi's radar for some time and things escalated when she started dating her cyber crush Evan Peters and then (false) reports started circulating about her possibly being pregnant. "Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes," she responded to the report.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Things have clearly gotten out of hand since Halsey has shared a few statements on Instagram blasting the paparazzi for their stalkerish ways. Apparently a paparazzi chased her "violently" to the doctor's office and then to her parent's house. While Halsey understands she's a celebrity, she tells her followers that she's still entitled to their privacy.

"What's crazy to me, is if a guy camped outside your house and hid in a bush and took photos of you with a long lense camera every single day, without you knowing, you would be so creeped out and scared you would call the police and say you're being harassed," she wrote in her story. "But when ur famous it's just like 'LOL U ASKED FOR THIS!!!!' Some FUCK SHIT."

After Halsey made it clear that she was not with child, she made a statement on how personal such reports really are. "Pregnancy is a super sensitive subject. some celebrities are open about having any struggles with reproductive health. some are not. either way it seems really inappropriate to target someone and speculate about something so precious and personal," she wrote.