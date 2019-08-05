Halsey and her British Rocker Yungblud have been dating since the top of the year after her second go at things with her ex, G-Eazy ended. The duo were spotted all over Lo Angeles on cute dinner dates and PDA hangouts before they made things official and clearly things are going very well since Halsey has come through to share a sweet note to Instagram in light of her boo's 22nd birthday.

The "Without Me" singer shared a string of images to her feed that show never before seen photos of her man. "Darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it. for some, in small ways they won’t even realize. for others, in a life changing wave," she captioned the post. "And every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second. you leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. mine is gleaming. 💡 happy birthday, I love you."

"She sent me her number on an Instagram DM. That’s it! I was like, that’s so cool. I was just in the studio with my mates and I was like, ‘Halsey just gave me her number and a black heart,'” Yungblud previously explained on how they hit things off.

Halsey added: "I was sitting at home and I really wanted to have a real conversation with someone. I just got into an Uber by myself, went downtown, and we just met up … total stranger, I’ve never met him before. It was cool for me because it reminded me of when I was back in New York and making music, and I would do that; I would just link with other artists, and it felt really organic.”