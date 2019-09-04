To quote those hip hop prophets The Roots, "Sometimes relationships get ill." After almost a year of dating, singer Halsey and rapper G-Eazy broke up for the last time in the Fall of 2018. Since then, she's been loved up with her rocker boyfriend Yungblud, but Halsey hasn't been shy about sharing her past heartaches in songs and lessons she's learned from her previous relationships in interviews.

The 24-year-old covers the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine and inside she talked about recovering from the messy breakup with G-Eazy. She claims to have felt out of sorts until she had this ah-ha moment during a televised performance. “I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup,” she recalled, referencing her June 2018 performance on the show where she sang "Strangers."

“I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f*ck, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through," Halsey continued. "I looked at them, looked at myself in my sparkly Britney Spears outfit, and went, 'Ohhh no, they deserve way better than this.' If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenized bullsh*t."

Halsey said she realized that she needed to stop feeling sorry for herself because "if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a sh*tty dude, I think I’m doing all right." Check out the Good Morning America performance below.