As unfortunate it is when hecklers disrespect artists by interrupting their sets, it can incredibly satisfying when an artist puts the perpetrator in their place in front of a huge crowd of people. The attendees of the "BUDX Miami by Budweiser" party on Saturday night (Feb. 1) got to experience this thrill when Halsey called out an audience member for repeatedly shouting her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy's, name.

According to TMZ, Halsey paused her set to try to identify the guy who was screaming the rapper's name in what was presumably an attempt to irritate her. “If you say G-Eazy one more f–king time I will kick your ass out of this party,” she threatened into the microphone. “Test me! F–king test me! You wanna get out of the crowd? Who was it? It’s you? Who said G-Eazy?... You don't disrespect me like that at my own show.”

The pop star then started pacing the stage to spot the nuisance, but ended up starting a "F*ck that guy!" chant before continuing with her performance. She addressed the incident on her Instagram Story after the show, writing: "don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cus ur a woman standing up for urself. Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being 'nice.' Love u."

Considering that Halsey and G-Eazy didn't appear to have the most amicable breakup, this reaction is warranted. After this split, Halsey moved on to British rocker YUNGBLUD and, now, she is seeing actor Evan Peters. Two weeks ago, Halsey released her new album, Manic.