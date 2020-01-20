Halsey dropped off her latest album Manic just a few days ago and the 16-song offering is an honest expression of a 25-year-old who's made it out alive despite many trials and tribulations along the way. In light of the expressive project, the singer chatted with The Sun on a number of topics that surround her life as of late - one being her bipolar disorder. "I achieved a lot of my dreams at 19 years old. I’ve had a pretty invincible couple of years. So when I can’t do a simple f***ing task and I am so frustrated with myself because I feel so incapable, I get mad at myself and say, 'F*** you'. That’s having bipolar," she said.

On the topic of her boyfriend Evan Peters, who she recently moved in with, Halsey expressed her plans to keep this relationship more private.

"A friend of mine – another female artist who has been criticised for dating a lot of people – said, 'Ashley, you need to live your fucking life and ignore what people say about you.' And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships," she said. "I will say that it’s good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere. Now it’s my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images