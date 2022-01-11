Gunna Drops "DS4EVER" Deluxe Edition With 4 New Songs, Drake Collab Still Missing

Only a few days have passed since the release of Atlanta rapper Gunna's new studio album, DS4EVER, which he says is the final installation in his revered Drip Season mixtape series. The album includes features from Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Chlöe, and others. It also highlights incredible production from the likes of Wheezy, Taurus, and more of Gunna's go-to's.

Attention remains locked on DS4EVER as one of the only big-budget albums to have dropped at the start of the new year, alongside The Weeknd's Dawn FM. Perhaps racing to compete for the top spot of the Billboard charts next week, Gunna rushed to release a deluxe edition of the album on Tuesday (January 11), which includes four new records splattered throughout the tracklist.





"All The Money" appears second on the album, "Push Start" is the fifth track, "Banking On Me" is eighth, and "Occupation" with Strick is fifteenth. Interestingly enough, the Drake collaboration that was supposed to be on the original release of DS4EVER, which was announced during the tracklist reveal, is still not on the album. After it leaked this weekend, some fans are already theorizing that Gunna might upload a deluxe edition of his deluxe with "P***y Power" on the tracklist in the coming weeks.

Listen to the new songs below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. private island

2. all the money

3. pushin P (with Future) [feat. Young Thug]

4. poochie gown

5. push start

6. mop (feat. Young Thug)

7. thought i was playing (with 21 Savage)

8. banking on me

9. how you did that (feat. Kodak Black)

10. alotta cake

11. livin wild

12. you & me (with Chlöe)

13. south to west

14. 25k jacket (feat. Lil Baby)

15. occupation (feat. Strick)

16. too easy (with Future)

17. idk that bitch (feat. G Herbo)

18. flooded

19. life of sin (feat. Nechie)

20. die alone (with Chris Brown) [feat. Yung Bleu]

21. missing me

22. so far ahead > empire

23. too easy (Remix) [feat. Future & Roddy Ricch]