mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gunna Drops "DS4EVER" Deluxe Edition With 4 New Songs, Drake Collab Still Missing

Alex Zidel
January 11, 2022 08:56
1.9K Views
48
6
CoverCover

DS4EVER (Deluxe)
Gunna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
70% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Gunna and Drake's collaborative song "P***y Power" remains unreleased after the "DS4EVER" deluxe drops.


Only a few days have passed since the release of Atlanta rapper Gunna's new studio album, DS4EVER, which he says is the final installation in his revered Drip Season mixtape series. The album includes features from Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Chlöe, and others. It also highlights incredible production from the likes of Wheezy, Taurus, and more of Gunna's go-to's. 

Attention remains locked on DS4EVER as one of the only big-budget albums to have dropped at the start of the new year, alongside The Weeknd's Dawn FM. Perhaps racing to compete for the top spot of the Billboard charts next week, Gunna rushed to release a deluxe edition of the album on Tuesday (January 11), which includes four new records splattered throughout the tracklist.


"All The Money" appears second on the album, "Push Start" is the fifth track, "Banking On Me" is eighth, and "Occupation" with Strick is fifteenth. Interestingly enough, the Drake collaboration that was supposed to be on the original release of DS4EVER, which was announced during the tracklist reveal, is still not on the album. After it leaked this weekend, some fans are already theorizing that Gunna might upload a deluxe edition of his deluxe with "P***y Power" on the tracklist in the coming weeks.

Listen to the new songs below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. private island
2. all the money
3. pushin P (with Future) [feat. Young Thug]
4. poochie gown
5. push start
6. mop (feat. Young Thug)
7. thought i was playing (with 21 Savage)
8. banking on me
9. how you did that (feat. Kodak Black)
10. alotta cake
11. livin wild
12. you & me (with Chlöe)
13. south to west
14. 25k jacket (feat. Lil Baby)
15. occupation (feat. Strick)
16. too easy (with Future)
17. idk that bitch (feat. G Herbo)
18. flooded
19. life of sin (feat. Nechie)
20. die alone (with Chris Brown) [feat. Yung Bleu]
21. missing me
22. so far ahead > empire
23. too easy (Remix) [feat. Future & Roddy Ricch]

Gunna new music DS4EVER deluxe Future Young Thug 21 Savage Kodak Black Chlöe Lil Baby Strick G Herbo Nechie Chris Brown Yung Bleu Roddy Ricch
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Gunna Drops "DS4EVER" Deluxe Edition With 4 New Songs, Drake Collab Still Missing
48
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject