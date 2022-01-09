Big news for Drake fans – the Canadian rapper's "P*ssy Power" collab that didn't make it onto Gunna's DS4EVER for reasons that remain unknown has surfaced online, and it's seriously good.

As HipHop-N-More reports, a SoundCloud account called FOR DA BREAD has uploaded the three-minute and 13-second long song, which sees the two rappers go back and forth over vibey production as a woman lets out seductive moans and tells listeners to "come into the light."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

While some have speculated that the song could appear on the unofficial deluxe version of DS4EVER, a report from Hypebeast says that the Atlanta-born recording artist axed Drizzy from his tape due to his proximity to Travis Scott's damaging and deathly Astroworld Festival that took place in November of 2021.

The two stars have worked together in the past on hits like "Solid" and "Never Recover," so when Wunna's new album hit DSPs on January 7th, fans were disheartened to see that the 6ix God had once again been left off.

"Hold up Gunna where dat Drake feature go," one person wrote above a meme of a man looking back at the camera in confusion. "The way Gunna snappin, Drake must've told bro to keep 'P*ssy Power' off cuz he got washed," another user speculated.

Regardless of what happened behind the scenes, now that we've heard the collab, we can say that we hope it ends up on streamers soon.

Listen to the leaked version of "P*ssy Power" here and let us know what you think in the comments.

