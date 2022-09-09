There's not much GloRilla isn't doing these days. Fresh off filming new visuals for her song "Tomorrow" on the stoops of Harlem, Big Glo is giving fans another rendition of her viral Summer banger, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The Memphis rapper gave a rare performance for Audiomack's "Fine Tuned," a series that showcases upcoming talent in a raw, intimate setting. During her set, GloRilla maintained her signature, deep vocals and raunchy lyrics while being backed by Elijah Rawk on the electric guitar.

GloRilla at Made In America 2022 - Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The 23-year old rapper's performance comes weeks after she released of her new Macaronitoni produced single "Blessed." In the midst of dropping hit records, GloRilla still finds time to clap back at trolls on the Internet. As critics continued to body shame her online, the CMG rapper fired back, "This is my last time addressing this, you mfs better get use to this slim body, green pretty a** eyes & big beautiful nose of mine, cause ain't a damn thing gone change. Yall can hate yall self all you want, but I luv me some BIG GLO."

The stars have aligned for the Big Glo in more ways than one. With folks like Cardi B, Travis Scott and Yo Gotticosigning her music, there's no telling how far the young, Memphis rapper can go. Upon signing GloRilla to his CMG label, Gotti shared, "GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now. It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential."

Check out GloRilla's intimate performance below.