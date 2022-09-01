GloRilla Returns With Inspirational "Blessed"

GloRilla is back with a brand new single.

After taking over Summer 2022 with her smash hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," the Memphis born rapper is inspiring listeners once again with "Blessed." On the Macaronitoni Beats produced track, Glo basks in the joy of her newfound success, while letting her fans know that they too can experience the good life. "Blessed" comes just months after the 23-year old signed a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG Records. Gotti gifted the young artist with a CMG chain as well as a $500,000 in cash.

GloRilla said of the life-changing moment, "From the same hood same city I told Gotti let’s make history. It’s only up from here!!! Proud to be apart of the CMG family & most definitely proud to be the first female rap artist on the label." Check out "Blessed" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Money long, check

P**** good, check

Mama straight, check

Now I’m feelin’ blessed. We probably won’t be poppin’ s**t if nobody was mad at us