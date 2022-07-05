Yo Gotti has signed the up-and-coming artist, GloRilla, who is responsible for the Billboard Hot 100 charting song, "FNF (Let's Go)," from earlier this year. The deal links GloRilla to Gotti's label, CMG Records, in partnership with Interscope Records.

“GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti said in a press release. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”

Saweetie recently cosigned GloRilla by teasing that she's working on a remix to "FNF (Let's Go). Cardi B and Latto have also given her attention.

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” GloRilla said. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

Gotti's CMG Records roster now includes Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia, and 10Percent in addition to GloRilla.

Check out Gotti's announcement of the signing on social media below.