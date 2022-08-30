GloRilla charged her way into the game with the confidence of a seasoned vet. The 23-year old rapper is never shy about defending herself against trolls. Earlier this month, GloRilla, who rose to fame in 2022 with her smash hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," addressed folks who social media who said her voice was too deep, saying, "[And] every song y’all done heard that I done put out was before I got my veneers my voice is only this deep because my P**** is so GOOD DUHHHHHHHH #BIGGLO."

Not one to hold back, she clapped back at critics once again on Monday (August 29) who continue to body shame her on the Internet. Glo wrote, "This is my last time addressing this, you mfs better get use to this slim body, green pretty a** eyes & big beautiful nose of mine, cause ain't a damn thing gone change. Yall can hate yall self all you want, but I luv me some BIG GLO."





Celebs flooded the comment section to show support for the Memphis rapper. Summer Walker posted "heart eyes" and "clapping emoji," while Coi Leray wrote, "SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID !!!!!!!!!" It's been a great year for Glorilla, who signed to Yo Gotti's CMG Records over the Summer.

Gotti said of the upcoming star “GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now. It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”