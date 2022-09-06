GloRilla is working!

The Memphis rapper hasn't slowed down much since dropping her smash Summer hit "FNF (Let's Go)" earlier this year, and shows no signs of doing so. She inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG Records, and has been dropping the hits ever since. Earlier this week, Glo released the visuals for her new Macaronitoni produced single "Blessed" along with a message to folks that criticize her look.

"This is my last time addressing this," she wrote. "You mfs better get use to this slim body, green pretty a** eyes & big beautiful nose of mine, cause ain't a damn thing gone change. Yall can hate yall self all you want, but I luv me some BIG GLO." In the spirit of balance, GloRilla followed up the clap back with even more content. On Monday, the 23-year old was spotted shooting a music video in Harlem for her song "Tomorrow." Although the original version of the track already has music video, fans think Glo'Rilla and her crew are filming visuals for the remix version of the record.





As a rookie in the game, GloRilla has been getting love from both her fans and her peers. Cardi B called the young rapper's breakout record the song of the Summer, and even DMed her a few kind words. "As soon I get off the plane, [Cardi] hearted something because I used to always DM her all the time, GloRilla shared on Angie Martinez show. "I would blow her up. I don’t know what it was I sent her, but I know she hearted it, and I text her after she hearted it. She text me back, then she sent me the little voice message. I was like, ‘Ahhh Cardi!’”

Travis Scott is another artist who publicly supported GloRilla's music. But it was Yo Gotti's co-sign that changed the young rapper's life forever. "GloRilla is a natural born star," Gotti said in a press release. "She has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now."