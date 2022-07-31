Memphis artist, Glorilla, has quickly taken the hip-hop industry by storm with her hit record "F.N.F." While it started trending on social media, it didn't take long before it was on the airwaves and being listened to by thousands of people across the country. The track has brought her so much success that she was able to get her teeth done and also managed to get signed to Yo Gotti's label, Collective Music Group-- often referred to as CMG.

Not only are fans replaying the song, but some notable people in the industry can't get enough of it as well. Video footage captured Travis Scott, rapper and producer, in the club vibing to the song's bass-thumping beat. As it blasted through the speakers, Travis ran in place and humped his shoulders up and down to the tune.

The caption on the video read, "Travis turning up to Glorilla is a whole mood [laughing emojis]." Apparently, hundreds of people agree with that statement. The Neighborhood Talk shared the video on their platforms, and people couldn't wait to chime in and hype the father of two up.

One person wrote, "And Travis is me when this song comes on." Another one added, "Lol. I have never seen him this carefree. It looks good on him." Plenty of others chimed in saying, "Let's Goooo," referring to a popular line from the song's lyrics.

In recent news regarding the Cactus Jack Records recording artist, his baby mother, Kylie Jenner, seemingly hinted at wanting to have more kids with him. After posting his fit, Jenner slid in his comments and dropped several pregnant woman emojis.