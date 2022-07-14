Not every artist gets to enjoy a $500,000 signing bonus, but GloRilla is happily accepting Yo Gotti's half-million dollar gift. The rising star has found fame after her viral song "FNF (Lets Go)" not only took over social media but became her first charting record, catching the attention of the industry. Gotti has been carving out the next takeover label with CMG with GloRilla as their latest addition, and Russell Simmons has some advice for the Memphis-based rapper.

TMZ caught up with Simmons and asked if he had heard about GloRilla receiving her $500K bonus. "If it was up to me, I would always say don't waste it all on junk," Simmons advised.

"The junk, I'm not interested in it anymore. Maybe I'm older, I don't like designer stuff so much," the Def Jam icon added. "I don't want a lot of the stuff that I used to want, but, you know, kids have to experience what they do, right? I hope she saves some. You don't need it all. Operate from a place, a calm place, you're an artist. You need to be present. Operate from a place of needing nothing. A calm space and the junk that you get when you become a star takes you off course and you lose yourself."

"And so, couple years, maybe you're not as talented because you're invested in stuff that doesn't make you happy, but your art is your thing that makes you happy. And that's a very important thing that you have to remember. She has to remember that writing and performing and being an artist is what makes her happy, not the stuff. The results of her labor are just results. So, sit in the present moment and be happy and brace yourself, and don't let the money destroy your future."

Many have applauded Simmons for his sage advice. Check out his full response below.