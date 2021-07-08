G Herbo Obliterates His Fourth Funk Flex Freestyle

This year has had no shortage of great freestyles from notable Hip-Hop artists. Everyone from J. Cole and Vic Mensa to Polo G and Migos has put their bars on full display, and now, nearly a week after the release of his new album 25, G Herbo is following suit.

Today, the platinum-selling Chicago rapper has linked up with Funk Flex for the 160th installment in the veteran DJ's ongoing freestyle series, and the nearly three-minute finds G Herbo waxing poetic about all the changes in his life over the past year.

G Herbo's latest Funk Flex appearance officially marks the fourth time that he has stopped by the Hot 97 DJ's studio to freestyle, following his stops in 2017, 2018, and 2020. Watch G Herbo's latest Funk Flex freestyle below and let us know if you think he snapped in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Dark notions when a n*gga think

Somehow I got my eyes open when a n*gga blink

I remember rats in my kitchen sink

Dishes dirty, use the palm of my hands to get a drink

Now I'm rocking gold cuban links, the rolls looking pink

I was warring with the devil, now my medals wrote in ink

I done did the realest, n*ggas just like me might be extinct

I ain't even get a ring but I was married to the streets