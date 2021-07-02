G Herbo Shares "25" Album Ft. Gunna, Polo G, 21 Savage, Rowdy Rebel

Turning 25-years-old was a milestone that G Herbo previously stated he didn't believe he would ever make, and he's reflecting on his life on his latest album. On Friday (July 2), Herbo returned with 25, a 19-track project where he once again digs deep and speaks about his upbringing, his losses, his troubles, and his come-up in the Rap game.

The Chicago rapper recently posted a trailer to the project to social media, sharing the inspiration behind the album. “I ain’t never seen myself going this far in life, I always wanted to be somebody since I was a kid,” he said. “I’ve seen death way too many times. I’ve been shot, been to jail, I done been broke, and I took everything that came with this street sh*t."

“Now that I’m twenty-five, I feel like I’m at the top of my game. All the bad sh*t I’ve been through, that’s why I am the way I am I always just kept my head high, staying ten toes down," he added. "I know it’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Features on the album include looks from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid LAROI, Gunna, and Rowdy Rebel. Stream 25 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. I Don't Wanna Die

2. Cry No More ft. Polo G, Lil Tjay

3. Stand The Rain

4. T.O.P. ft. 21 Savage

5. You Can't ft. The Kid LAROI, Gunna

6. No Jail Time

7. Cold World

8. Whole Hearts

9. 2 Chains

10. Drill ft. Rowdy Rebel

11. Trenches Know My Name

12. Doughboy

13. Demands

14. Loyalty

15. Pray 4 My Enemies

16. Turning 25

17. Statement

18. Really Like That

19. Break Yoself