G Herbo's been dealing with some serious legal issues in the past few months in relation to a $1.5M fraud case. The rapper was among six people accused of using false identities to make lavish purchases of upwards of $1M including private jets, designer dogs, and foreign vehicles.



Earlier this month, it was revealed that the rapper faced additional charges on top of charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identify theft. Herbo was also charged with lying to a federal agent in December 2018 for allegedly providing false information regarding his relationship with another co-defendant.

According to Mass Live, the rapper entered a not guilty plea to charges of lying to a federal agent. The rapper appeared in court via Zoom where he was reportedly "respectful" and "subdued." His lawyer Jim Lawson told the judge that his client was well-aware of the charges against him.

“Mr. Wright is an intelligent man; he understands the concept,” Lawson said.

The announcement of Herbo's not guilty plea arrives a few weeks after it was reported that the rapper was weighing out the possibilities of entering a plea deal. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said that the decision on the possible plea is expected to be made before August of this year.

We'll keep you updated on any more developments in G Herbo's case.

