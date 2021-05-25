The back and forths between Kwame Brown and his sports critics have become chaos for Charlamagne Tha God. After Brown responded to people who continued to criticize his former NBA career, the radio host took to The Breakfast Club to air out Brown's sordid personal family history. Later, Brown came forward to blast Charlamagne, telling him there were things that the talk show host mentioned that Brown, nor his son, knew about. Brown insinuated that he was keeping certain information away from his children, and some of those news stories were about family members he hadn't even met.

Brown also brought up Charlamagne's previous rape case and later, Charlamagne gave himself "Donkey of the Day" on The Breakfast Club for using the sports star's personal life as a talking point. Apologies came a bit too late for Funk Flex who used to ordeal to take a deep dive into those rape charges and aired out Charlamagne's personal history.



Instagram

There have been reports that Charlamagne has unleashed his legal team on Funk Flex considering that court documents reportedly show that Charlamagne's DNA was not found on the alleged teen victim. Ebro Daren of Hot97 has jumped in to share a few thoughts about the online meltdown that is occurring in real-time.

"So.... when you gossip for a living, people gone gossip about your allegations. But you sending lawyers?" questioned Ebro over on Twitter. "Now when you were going at Flex did he send lawyers? When you went at Mister Cee did anyone send lawyers? When you edited Cipha’s audio and lied did anyone send lawyers?"

"People make bad decisions and can change, but when them old bad decisions come back to haunt you... In this game it has been fair game in the past," he added. "Drugging and Rape of a minor should be examined for generations to make sure other young men do not think this behavior will be swept away just because they have power and influence."

"I have mostly left this topic alone because I don’t want to contribute to the pile on," Ebro said. "But you sending lawyers bro?" Charlamagne Tha God hasn't directly addressed the latest outrage over the previous rape allegations. Check out Ebro Darden and Funk Flex's posts below.



Twitter



Twitter



Instagram