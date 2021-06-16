Last year, Belly penned an open letter detailing personal struggles he's endured that have prevented him from delivering music. The rapper has since recovered and is back in action, as seen with recent singles like "Zero Love" ft. Moneybagg Yo and "Money On The Table" ft. Benny The Butcher. The XO signee's latest string of singles has been a promising look into what he has in store on his upcoming album, See You Next Wednesday.



FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The rapper's forthcoming effort doesn't have a release date set but the rollout appears to be in motion. This week, the rapper returned to the fold with his latest freestyle on L.A. Leakers. Hosted by DJ Sour Milk and Justin Credible, the Canadian rapper unloads with a barrage of bars over Nas' "If I Ruled The World."

"Tell 'em roll up the windows

We can smell the murder in the air when the wind blows

I got 10 toes in the mud like a Flinstone

We sold packs back when Soulja Boy sold ringtones"

The latest freestyle from Belly is proof that, even with a bit of time away from the game, he hasn't lost his touch. His recent appearance on The Liftoff is the third freestyle he's delivered and each time, he hasn't missed.

Check out Belly's L.A. Leakers freestyle below and keep your eyes peeled for See You Next Wednesday.