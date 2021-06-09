Belly & Moneybagg Yo's "Zero Love" Gets New Visuals

Belly's new single "Zero Love" with Moneybagg Yo has received some clean new visuals.

Belly has been steadily setting the stage for his upcoming album See You Next Wednesday, having already released three singles -- including the recent "Zero Love," which features none other than Moneybagg Yo. Now, the Canadian rapper has come through with a clean new video for the banger, taking to the desert to hold it down.

Under the watchful eye of director James Larse, who brings a striking visual flair behind the camera, Belly holds it down to shine as a leading man. Surrounded by a mysterious dance-troupe, the XO emcee spits bars from sunrise to sundown. "I’m mixing up wine with the lotus, I’m twisted I’m lost in the moment," he raps. "Smoke took my eyes out of focus / Baby I’m high but I’m focused."

Ever the nocturnal one, Moneybagg Yo slides through come nightfall to represent alongside his collaborator. "Got zero love like divorce papers," he spits. "My new chain came with some more haters / Big country mansion on four acres, I’m a real player not a whore saver." Be sure to check out the new video for "Zero Love" now, and keep an eye out for Belly's upcoming See You Next Wednesday album.