Belly has been XO's secret weapon for years. An accomplished songwriter and rapper in his own right, he's proven his worth in the music industry throughout the past 15 years of his career, before breaking into the American market. In the past few years alone, his penmanship has received praise from the likes of Jay-Z and the late Nipsey Hussle.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Unfortunately, not all has been well in Belly's world. Though it may have felt like he hasn't been as visible in the past few years, he shared an open letter on Twitter where he gave fans a brief update on what's been going on in his life.

"The last couple years have been fucked up for me in almost every way. I've been in and out of therapy for over a year (depression, PTSD). I gotta do physical therapy twice a week (back/neck injuries) and I can't even tour or travel too much. I got put on anti-depressants (I'm off now) lost my confidence and regained most of the weight that I lost. Emotionally, mentally & physically, I was rock bottom," he wrote.

However, he did acknowledge the silver lining in his situation -- there's only going up from here.

"If anything can bring me back from the ashes; it's music, my family & my fans. I don't need sympathy or pity from anybody, I'm only saying this to let y'all know: I won't let down and die," he continued before teasing the release of new music. "See you next Wednesday."

Read his post below.