Future Links With Drake & Tems On “WAIT FOR U” From “I NEVER LIKED YOU”

Future's I NEVER LIKED YOU was arguably one of the most anticipated new releases this weekend, stacked with features from the likes of Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Est Gee, and Kodak Black.

Of course, Hendrix also linked up with one of his closest friends and favourite collaborators – Toronto's own Drake, who assisted the 38-year-old on both "I'M ON ONE," which we shared yesterday, and "WAIT FOR U" alongside Tems.

We previously heard the 6ix God and the R&B vocalist connect on "Fountains," which appeared on Certified Lover Boy back in 2021, so we know that they're capable of making magic together, but adding Future into the mix gives this new track an extra something special.

"You pray for my demons, girl, I got you / Every time I sip on codeine, I get vulnerable / I'm knowin' the sounds of the storm when it come / She understand I can't take her everywhere a n*gga going / I been in the field like the children of the corn," he raps on the first verse.

Stream "WAIT FOR U" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know which songs from I NEVER LIKED YOU are your favourite in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I been trappin' 'round the world

I sit on my balcony and wonder how you feelin'

I got a career that takes my time away from women

I cannot convince you that I love you for a livin' (Will wait for you, for you)