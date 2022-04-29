Future Returns With "I Never Liked You" Ft. Drake, Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna & More

Elliott Wilson recently ignited quite the discussion after naming Future the "greatest rapper alive" for his GQ feature, and the hitmaker has returned to prove that he's deserving of the title. Future recently announced the arrival of I Never Liked You, a star-studded album that features looks from Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black.

During his chat with Wilson, Future gave hints as to what fans could expect from his most recent release. This album comes after a lengthy hiatus for the rapper, and Future suggested that listeners would receive more heart from I Never Liked You.

“Putting this project together is just people understanding that I love hard,” he said. “Probably love the hardest. I wanted to showcase my skills as far as melodies and topics and being vulnerable.”

Stream I Never Liked You and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. 712PM

2. I’m Dat N*gga

3. Keep It Burnin ft. Kanye West

4. For a Nut ft. Gunna and Young Thug

5. Puffin on Zooties

6. Gold Stacks

7. Wait For U ft. Drake and Tems

8. Love You Better

9. Massaging Me

10. Chickens ft. EST Gee

11. We Jus Wanna Get High

12. Voodoo feat. Kodak Black

13. Holy Ghost

14. The Way Things Going

15. I’m On One ft. Drake

16. Back to the Basics

